Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 284 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

