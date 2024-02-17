Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,986 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

