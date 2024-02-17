Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 42.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

