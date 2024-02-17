Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

