Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $85.14 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

