Van ECK Associates Corp Has $874,000 Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 146,110 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

