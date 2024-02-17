Van ECK Associates Corp Has $887,000 Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

