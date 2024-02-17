Van ECK Associates Corp Has $912,000 Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

POR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

