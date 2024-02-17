Van ECK Associates Corp Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,979,000 after buying an additional 594,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

