Van ECK Associates Corp Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

