Van ECK Associates Corp Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Cognex by 6.3% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 77,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 387,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

CGNX stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

