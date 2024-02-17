Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $49,564,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cognex by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after buying an additional 854,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

