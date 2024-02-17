Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,681,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 392,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

