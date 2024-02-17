Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

