Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.21). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

View Our Latest Report on POR

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.