Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,757 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 3,729.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,990,000. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 137,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

