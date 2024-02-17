Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular Stock Down 1.9 %

BPOP opened at $85.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

