Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $142.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

