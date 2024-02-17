Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.31 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.36. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $376,712.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,451,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,043,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

