Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,578 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after buying an additional 3,545,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $35,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IGT stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

