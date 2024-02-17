Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 533 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 146,110 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OGS opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

