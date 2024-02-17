Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,538 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.