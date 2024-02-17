Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,924 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

