Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,593 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. JMP Securities began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $85.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.