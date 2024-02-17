Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

