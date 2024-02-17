Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,719 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 482.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

