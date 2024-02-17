Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $246.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.49. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $248.04.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

