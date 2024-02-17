Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.