Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in News by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of News by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 809,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
News Stock Down 0.9 %
News stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
