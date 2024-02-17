Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 204,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

