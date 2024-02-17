Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 64,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.