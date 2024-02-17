Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

