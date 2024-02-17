Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

