Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 179,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 53,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

