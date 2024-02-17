Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

