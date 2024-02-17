Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 526 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

