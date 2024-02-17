Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

NYSE BIO opened at $340.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

