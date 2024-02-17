Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 688 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,186,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

HALO stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.