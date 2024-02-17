Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 904 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 215,257 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

DLB stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,668,508 in the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

