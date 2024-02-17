Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

TKR stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

