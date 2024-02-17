Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $8,757,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in US Foods by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

