Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:VAC opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.