Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $44,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 348.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 540,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 420,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.