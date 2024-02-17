Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 266,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.88 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

