Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

