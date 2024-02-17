Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,656 shares of company stock worth $9,668,508 over the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

