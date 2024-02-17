Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,272 shares of company stock worth $30,319,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

