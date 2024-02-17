Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.