Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $427,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

