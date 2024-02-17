Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

